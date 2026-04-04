Assam Rifles Seizes Heroin Worth Over Rs 6 Crore, 4 Apprehended

Heroin Worth Crores Seized in Assam

In a major anti-narcotics success, Assam Rifles Battalion on Saturday, in coordination with the police, carried out a swift, intelligence-based operation in the general area of Meharpur. During the operation, suspect movement was detected, and the vehicle attempted to evade the security forces, leading to a brief chase before being intercepted. The swift response by the joint team resulted in the recovery of 30 soap cases of heroin weighing approximately 349 grams, with an estimated market value of Rs 2.10 crore. Three individuals were apprehended in connection with the recovery. The recovered contraband, along with the apprehended individuals, has been handed over to the police for further investigation.

Earlier in February, the Assam Rifles launched a joint operation with Cachar Police based on information about the trafficking of drugs in Cachar district. During the operation, the team apprehended one individual who was transporting heroin worth Rs 4.05 crore via Silchar Bypass near Maharpur late at night on February 17. The apprehended individual, along with the seized vehicle, has been handed over to the Cachar Police for further investigation, according to the Headquarters Inspector General, Assam Rifles (East).

Assam Rifles has been at the forefront of anti-drug operations in the region, conducting regular operations to disrupt and dismantle narcotics networks. This seizure is a significant milestone in the effort to combat drug trafficking.

Poppy Cultivation Destroyed in Manipur

Meanwhile, the Assam Rifles launched a joint anti-narcotics operation along with CRPF and Manipur Police in the general area Sehjang, in Kangpokpi district, Manipur, following specific intelligence inputs on Tuesday (February 17). The operation involved area domination and systematic searching of suspected cultivation sites. During the conduct of the operation, the joint team detected illicit poppy cultivation spread over 22 acres, which was destroyed. The destroyed cultivation had the potential to yield about 160 kilograms of opium, estimated to be worth multiple crores, thereby dealing a significant blow to drug trafficking networks operating in the region, according to Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East). (ANI)

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