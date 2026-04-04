From CSK's ₹8.4 Crore Flop To DC's Match-Winner: Sameer Rizvi's IPL Redemption

After a tough debut with CSK, Sameer Rizvi joined Delhi Capitals for a lower price and has since become a key match-winner, delivering back-to-back impressive knocks and playing a pivotal role in DC's early IPL 2026 victories.

Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Sameer Rizvi has been making headlines with his impressive showing in the first two matches of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The UP batter was a key player in the DC's victories over Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians in Lucknow and Delhi, respectively.

In the opening match, Rizvi played an unbeaten match-winning knock of 70 off 47 balls, alongside a crucial 119-run stand for the fifth wicket with Tristan Stubbs (39* off 32 balls) to help DC chase down the 142-run target with 17 balls. In the clash against MI, Sameer Rizvi played yet another crucial knock of 90 off 51 balls, including 7 fours and as many sixes, at a strike rate of 176.47 in the 163-run chase.

In both matches, Sameer Rizvi stepped up in crucial situations and delivered when it mattered the most, guiding Delhi Capitals to back-to-back wins in the ongoing IPL season.

Sameer Rizvi's IPL journey began with the Chennai Super Kings in 2024 after the franchise signed him for a whopping INR 8.4 crore. The young batter attracted an intense bidding war before the Chennai-based franchise secured his services, making him one of the most expensive uncapped Indian players.

Rizvi was seen destructive middle-order batter capable of filling the void left by Suresh Raina and Ambati. However, the 22-year-old's start to his IPL journey was far from ideal, as he managed just 51 runs at an average of 12.75 in 8 matches.

Sameer Rizvi was released into the auction pool in 2025, as the Chennai Super Kings retained just five core players, leaving him without a team despite the huge investment.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Sameer Rizvi credits self-improvement for his DC success

Sameer Rizvi headed into the auction with a base price of INR 30 lakh, and there was uncertainty whether any franchises would be interested in having him on the board following his poor debut IPL season with Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025. However, the Delhi Capitals acquired his services for INR 95 lakh.

Rizvi's fee was much lower than his previous INR 8.4 crore price tag with CSK, reflecting the doubts surrounding his abilities after a disappointing debut season. The Delhi-based franchise's management saw the potential in the 22-year-old, especially given his performance in the UP T20 League 2024, amassing 469 runs, including 3 fifties, at an average of 42.63 and a strike rate of 152.76 in 13 matches.

Sameer Rizvi's performance in the domestic T20 league had shown glimpses of his destructive potential, making him an attractive pick for Delhi Capitals despite his IPL struggles.

Sameer Rizvi's poor IPL debut season with the Chennai Super Kings didn't define him, as he quickly found form with the Delhi Capitals. In his first stint with the Capitals, the UP batter showed a slight improvement in his performance, amassing 121 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 40.33 and a strike rate of 153.16 in his five outings.

Thereafter, Rizvi's performance in the UP T20 League 2025, amassing 491 runs, including 5 fifties, at an average of 61.38 and a strike rate of 161.51 in 10 matches, and then in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, scoring 191 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 27.28 and a strike rate of 135.46, further boosted his confidence and showcased his ability to perform under pressure.

Sameer Rizvi's improved showing in domestic T20 cricket compared to last season was a sign of his growing maturity and readiness to shine on the bigger IPL stage. Eventually, DC retained him for INR 95 lakh ahead of the IPL 2026.

Also Read: IPL: Pujara praises DC's 'Impact Player' Sameer Rizvi's match-winning 70

The retention of Sameer Rizvi by the Delhi Capitals has proven to be a masterstroke so far. The young UP batter has already shown his ability to perform in high-pressure situations, delivering match-winning knocks in consecutive games.

The 22-year-old has emerged as the match-winner for Delhi Capitals so far. Out of 309 runs scored by the team in the first two matches of the IPL 2026, Rizvi contributed 160 runs, accounting for approximately 52% of DC's total, highlighting his pivotal role in the team's back-to-back victories.

Sameer Rizvi is currently the leading run-getter for the Delhi Capitals, firmly establishing himself as the backbone of the team's batting lineup and a key contender for the Orange Cap in IPL 2026. His consistency and ability to perform under pressure has become one of the players to watch out for in the season.