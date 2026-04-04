Assam CM Predicts 100-Seat Win For NDA, Calls Rahul Gandhi 'Crackpot'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday expressed confidence that the BJP-led NDA will win 90 to 100 seats in the May 9 assembly polls. Sarma also hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his attack on the BJP-led government. "He is a crackpot. A crazy person can say whatever he wants. He is a registered 'paagal'," Sarma said.

NDA confident of victory, outlines agenda

Asked how many seats the NDA led by the BJP will win in the state, he said "90 to 100" seats. Asked about Union Home Minister Amit Shah promising to implement UCC in Assam if the BJP-led NDA wins the polls, Sarma said a lot is going to be implemented. "The UCC. The Immigration Impact Act. Bill against Love Jihad," Sarma told ANI.

Sarma held a roadshow in Jorhat with BJP workers and supporters enthusiastically waving the party flag. He also slammed Gaurav Gogoi, claiming that the Congress leader will not win his seat and even if he does, he will "leave the MLA seat and run away."

Earlier, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also expressed confidence in the victory of the BJP-led in the Assam polls. "We are winning nearly 100 seats in Assam together with our alliance," he said. "We have made it clear from the very beginning that we will not allow illegal infiltrators to settle on Assam's land under any circumstances. The BJP government is continuously taking action against them and will continue to do so...," he added.

Congress hits back, alleges corruption

During his campaign in Assam earlier this month, Rahul Gandhi had termed Himanta Biswa Sarma as "the most corrupt Chief Minister in the country". Gandhi had also said that Sarma "will not be forgiven, action will be taken against him". "What he says, he says out of fear. He knows that Congress will not spare him. His pride will be crushed the moment he loses the government," the Congress leader had alleged.

Gaurav Gogoi said earlier in the day that a "wave of change" is sweeping across Assam, adding that people are eager to end ten years of what he described as "oppression" and "corrupt administration" under the BJP-led government. "They've endured oppression for ten years. They've endured corrupt administration for ten years. Now, the people of Assam want freedom, and that's why they have faith in our Congress-led alliance," he said.

Election Context

The NDA, which includes BJP, Asom Gana Parishad and Bodoland People's Front, aims to retain power in the northeastern state, which has 126 assembly seats. Congress is challenging the BJP-led alliance with a six-party bloc including Congress, Assam Jati Parishad (AJP), Raijor Dal, CPI(M), CPI(ML), and the All Party Hill Leaders Conference. The votes will be counted on May 4. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)