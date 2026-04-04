DK Shivakumar Claims 'Big Mass Change' In Kerala, Slams Lack Of Jobs

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday claimed that a "big mass change" is underway in Kerala, asserting that the people are ready to vote for development after a decade of stagnation under the current government.

Speaking to ANI, Shivakumar stated that the people wanted a change in kerala as the youth of the state are being forced to seek employment abroad due to a lack of employment. "I am very happy, there is a big mass change in Kerala. I could see the people; people wanted a change in Kerala. In the last ten years, they could not see any development. All the youths are on the streets without employment. Today, this state has to develop. All of them are going all over the world for employment," Shivakumar said.

Voters Signalled Shift in Previous Elections

The Karnataka Deputy CM highlighted that the voters had already signalled this shift in previous elections and would replicate the result in the upcoming Assembly polls. "Without development, no state can progress. That is why people wanted a change. In Parliament, they have given a massive victory; in local bodies, they have given a massive victory, and in the Assembly also, they will give a massive victory for the change, for the development of these people," he added.

Confidence in Congress Leadership and 'Indira Guarantees'

Shivakumar expressed confidence in the Congress party's leadership and the "Five Indira Guarantees" included in the UDF manifesto, which he claimed would transform the lives of the common man. "I am confident Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge have given five Indira guarantees which will change the lives of the common man. I thank all the people of Kerala for supporting us," the Congress leader stated.

Roadshow and Election Schedule

Shivakumar also held a roadshow at Vayanthode Junction in Mattannur, Kannur.

Meanwhile, polling for the 2026 Keralam Legislative Assembly elections will be held on April 9, with the counting of votes on May 4. The tenure of the current assembly is set to conclude on May 23.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)