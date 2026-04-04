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5 Winners Take Home Dh100,000 Each In Latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day Draw

5 Winners Take Home Dh100,000 Each In Latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day Draw


2026-04-04 02:59:17
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

More than 5,200 players won prizes in the latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw, with five taking home Dh100,000 each and three winning under the Lucky Chance segment
    By: SM Ayaz Zakir

    The UAE Lottery announced the results of its latest Lucky Day draw, with more than 5,200 players winning prizes across different tiers.

    No winner was announced for the Dh30 million jackpot or the Dh5 million second prize.

    Top winners

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    Two players won Dh100,000 each after matching five days numbers and the month number.

    Stay u Lucky Chance winners

    The draw also featured the Lucky Chance segment, where three players won Dh100,000 each.

    The winning Lucky Chance IDs were:

      BT4481199

      DG8352568

      CF5614626

    Total winners

    According to the results, a total of 5,245 winners were recorded in the draw across all prize categories.

    ALSO READ
      UAE Lottery announces winning numbers; over 8,000 residents bag prizes UAE Lottery to hold Lucky Day draws twice a week; grand prize remain at Dh30 million

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Khaleej Times

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