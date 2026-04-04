Trump Says Iran Has 48 Hours To Make Deal Or US Will Unleash 'Hell'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Washington, United States: US President Donald Trump on Saturday said Iran had 48 hours left to make a deal on opening the vital Strait of Hormuz or face "Hell."

"Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT," Trump wrote on Truth Social, referring to his ultimatum issued on March 26."Time is running out -- 48 hours before all Hell will reign (sic) down on them," the president said, adding: "Glory be to GOD!"