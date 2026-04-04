Manipur CM Visits Jiribam, Assures Support To Displaced Families, Peace Efforts

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, April 4 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Saturday reiterated that his government is making all possible efforts to assist internally displaced persons (IDPs) affected by ethnic violence, extending support in every capacity available to the state.

Accompanied by state BJP president Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi and nine party MLAs, the Chief Minister undertook his maiden visit to the mixed-population Jiribam district, which shares its border with southern Assam.

“I may not be able to fulfil all your wishes, but I will continue to support each one of you in whatever way I can. Everyone aspires to return home, and our government is making every effort to assist IDPs in building new houses,” Singh said.

The Chief Minister and his delegation travelled over 220 km by road from Imphal to Jiribam via National Highway 37, completing the journey in around six hours. This marks the first such road visit by a sitting Chief Minister since ethnic violence erupted in Manipur in May 2023.

The route passes through Kangpokpi district, a region predominantly inhabited by Kuki-Zo tribal communities, adding symbolic significance to the visit. Since the outbreak of the conflict, members of the Meitei and Kuki communities have largely refrained from travelling through areas dominated by each other.

Singh noted that Jiribam has set a precedent by becoming the first district in Manipur where communities have come together to restore peace after nearly three years of ethnic unrest.

Addressing a 'Community Interaction Programme' at New Alipur Rongmei Naga village in Bidyanagar, Jiribam, the Chief Minister said that as his government completes two months in office, he chose to visit the district because of its example of unity, where people from diverse communities have agreed to engage on a common platform.

“People of Jiribam are among the most broad-minded in the state,” he said.

During the programme, Singh interacted with IDPs from Meitei, Kuki, Paite, and Hmar communities, listening to their concerns. A Meitei woman shared her fears about returning home, while a young Hmar tribal girl highlighted the challenges faced by people from remote areas in securing government jobs.

Explaining the intent behind his visit, Singh said it was aimed at bridging the trust deficit. He cited an example from his tenure as a minister, recalling steps taken to ensure transparent recruitment of 74 staff members in the Rural Development Department.

A Kuki village leader expressed willingness to return home, stating his trust in the government, and described the Meitei community in Jiribam as broad-minded. Similarly, a Paite community member urged the Chief Minister to continue peace-building measures, acknowledging the role of local leaders in supporting reconciliation efforts.

The Chief Minister also visited the Jiribam District Hospital at Ningshingkhul, where he reviewed available healthcare facilities. He noted that many specialist doctors are reluctant to accept postings in the district.

Emphasising the need for reforms in the health sector, Singh called for the implementation of a transparent transfer policy for healthcare professionals. He assured that the government would extend all necessary support to improve the functioning of the district hospital.