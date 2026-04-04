Robust Maritime Activity, Handling Volume In Aqaba

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, April 4 (Petra) -- Aqaba Ports are currently experiencing increased maritime activity and handling volume, underscoring the Red Sea city as a strategic regional logistics hub, Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) Chief Commissioner, Shadi Majali said on Saturday.Majali told Petra in an interview that Aqaba ports received 267 vessels in March, including 115 via the passenger terminal.The total handling volume was about 2.2 million tons, in addition to 74,221 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units). The ports also received 8,174 vehicles, a clear indicator of the efficiency of operational processes and the port's capacity to handle various types of cargo, added Majali.He said the ports welcomed about 37,808 passengers, in addition to handling nearly 132,000 tons, reflecting a growing tourism and maritime transport of people and vehicles through Aqaba.Majali said the ports are expected to receive 64 ships in the coming days, including 28 through the passenger terminal, with an anticipated handling volume of approximately 699,000 tons, in addition to 16,511 TEUs and 2,197 vehicles.The passenger terminal, he said, will handle some 10,000 passengers and 17,500 tons of cargo during the same period, confirming the momentum in maritime and tourism activity.These indicators not only reflect the readiness of the port system in Aqaba, but efficient operational planning and a capacity to accommodate the rapid growth in ship and cargo traffic, he said.Majali pointed out that the performance is backed by an upgraded package to consolidate Aqaba as an advanced regional transport and logistics hub, and driving the national economy in line with the Kingdom's economic modernization vision.