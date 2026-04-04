Iraq Suspends Shalamcheh Border Crossing After Airstrike
Head of the Basra Provincial Council's security committee Aqeel Al Furaiji said operations were halted after the passports building was struck.
Authorities are awaiting security assessments before deciding whether to resume activity, warning the closure will remain in place if risks persist.
Earlier, a security source reported that a warplane targeted the commercial exchange area at the crossing.
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