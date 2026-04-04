Iraq Suspends Shalamcheh Border Crossing After Airstrike

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Iraqi authorities have suspended passenger movement and trade at the Shalamcheh border crossing with Iran following an airstrike that hit the Iranian side of the facility.

Head of the Basra Provincial Council's security committee Aqeel Al Furaiji said operations were halted after the passports building was struck.

Authorities are awaiting security assessments before deciding whether to resume activity, warning the closure will remain in place if risks persist.

Earlier, a security source reported that a warplane targeted the commercial exchange area at the crossing.