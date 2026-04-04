Italian Ambassador To QNA: Visit Of Italian Prime Minister To Doha Carried A Message Of Solidarity And Support For Qatar

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Ambassador of the Italian Republic to the State of Qatar, Paolo Toschi, affirmed that the visit of Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, to the State of Qatar aimed to show support, solidarity and friendship, especially as it is the first visit by a leader from one of the largest economies in the world, and the first visit by a G20 country to the Gulf region since the beginning of the current conflict.

He said in a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA) that this visit reflects Italy's keenness to send a strong signal affirming commitment to friendship and support for the Gulf Cooperation Council countries in general and for the State of Qatar in particular.

He explained that Italy continues to provide support for the defense activities of the State of Qatar and other countries in the region in confronting the unacceptable Iranian attacks on the Gulf countries, noting that Italy has condemned and continues to condemn these attacks very clearly.

He also stressed that all attacks targeting civilian targets are unacceptable.

He pointed out that the bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and Italy are distinguished and are witnessing continuous growth in sectors of common interest such as political, diplomatic, defense, military affairs and energy, in addition to their expansion in future sectors such as education, academic affairs and direct investments.

He affirmed that Italy is keen to continue partnership with Qatar in strengthening and developing its security system across various sectors, whether in the fields of defense, or infrastructure and transport security, or food security, or cyber and digital security, advanced technology and others.

Regarding energy security, the Ambassador stressed the importance of protecting energy security, stressing that Italy will continue cooperation with the State of Qatar and its concerned authorities to enhance this aspect.

He said that the State of Qatar has for years been a strategic partner for Italy in the field of energy, affirming the continuation of commitment to this partnership and joint work, based on Italy's strong industrial and engineering sector, to protect energy security at the regional and international levels.