Bengal Polls: Left Front Releases Manifesto, Focuses On Jobs And Investment​

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 4 (IANS) The CPI(M)-led Left Front in West Bengal on Saturday released its manifesto for the forthcoming assembly elections, with a focus on industrial development and employment generation.​

In the manifesto, the Left Front promised to generate employment in the public sector by filling all vacant state government posts, and in the private sector by attracting big-ticket investments through changes to the state's industrial policy.​

The manifesto, released by veteran CPI(M) leader and Left Front chairman in West Bengal, Biman Bose, promised guaranteed 120-day jobs in urban areas and 200-day jobs in rural areas, with a daily wage fixed at Rs 600.​

It also pledged to fill up vacant posts in the state government through a transparent recruitment process, whether via the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) or the West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC), within the next five years.​

Other major promises include increasing the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for 16 farm products by one and a half times, free electricity up to 100 units, strict enforcement of laws banning illegal filling of water bodies, and achieving women's empowerment by creating 20 lakh self-help groups (SHGs) over the next five years.​

The Left Front also promised a special health insurance scheme for senior citizens and a special old-age pension scheme with a monthly limit of Rs 6,000. ​

The manifesto focused on creating dedicated schools, colleges, and hospitals for minorities and backward class communities.​

After releasing the manifesto, Bose said another key focus area would be addressing the huge accumulated debt incurred by the state exchequer during the last 15 years of the Trinamool Congress regime in West Bengal, through the elimination of wasteful and non-plan expenditure.​

He said:“One thing that the current ruling party leaders repeatedly say is how they will develop the state, considering the huge accumulated debt incurred by the previous Left Front regime. ​

“In 2011, when the new regime started in West Bengal, the accumulated debt was just Rs 1.92 lakh crore, which has now increased to Rs 7.14 lakh crore. So debt servicing through rationalisation of expenditure will be our main focus.”​