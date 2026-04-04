Kumaraswamy Says He Will Back K'taka Govt On Development, Calls For Separating Politics & Governance

MENAFN - IANS) Raichur (Karnataka), April 4 (IANS) Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy said that he would always stand with the Karnataka government on matters related to development, stressing that politics and development should be treated separately.

He was speaking after inaugurating a newly established Sainik School at Sri Krishnadevaraya Educational Institution in Sindhanur town of Raichur district in Karnataka.

The school was inaugurated jointly by Kumaraswamy, Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, and Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh.

Addressing the gathering, Kumaraswamy said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union government is making significant efforts to strengthen India's defence sector, and the sanctioning of the Sainik School in Sindhanur is part of that initiative.

He expressed gratitude to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth.

He noted that the demand for establishing a Sainik School in Sindhanur has been fulfilled by the Centre, and acknowledged the efforts of former minister Venkatarav Nadagouda in this regard.

He said the approval of the school reflects the Centre's commitment to the development of Raichur district and the state.

Kumaraswamy emphasised that development should not be politicised.“Everyone must work together for the betterment of the state. On issues of development, I will always stand with the state government,” he said.

He added that several development works are needed in Raichur and other parts of the state, and called for cooperation beyond political differences.

“Anyone can approach me freely for development-related work. I consider it my duty to contribute to the state's progress,” he said.

He pointed out that there is a demand for establishing an AIIMS in Raichur and for constructing the Navile reservoir parallel to the Tungabhadra reservoir.“These are not small demands. We must work collectively to fulfil them,” he said.

Responding to demands for industrial development in the region, the minister said he supports efforts to bring industries to the area and would work sincerely towards establishing at least one industry.

Reiterating his stance, he said,“Politics is different, development is different. On development matters, I will always stand with the state government.”

On the proposal to construct the Navile reservoir, Kumaraswamy said it should not be treated as a political issue or burden placed on Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh.

He explained that due to silt accumulation in the Tungabhadra reservoir, around 30 TMC of water storage capacity has been lost, and the proposed reservoir would help utilise that water for irrigation.

Drawing from his experience as a former Chief Minister, he said irrigation issues are complex and require careful handling.“This is a sensitive matter that should be resolved through mutual understanding and dialogue between Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. It requires time and cooperation, else it could turn into a political conflict,” he said.

He recalled that farmers in the region once cultivated two paddy crops a year, but now struggle to grow even one, attributing the problem to unregulated mining that led to silt accumulation in the reservoir. He said timely preventive measures should have been taken.

Kumaraswamy said the Navile reservoir project can be realised through trust, cooperation, and constructive discussions beyond politics.

Reflecting on his tenure as Chief Minister, he said he had implemented several welfare measures, including farm loan waivers, but expressed disappointment that while people acknowledge his work, they do not always vote for him.

He also recalled that during his coalition government with the Congress in 2018, he had planned nine industrial clusters across the state under a“Compete with China” initiative to boost investment and employment. However, the plan was halted after his government fell.

The minister thanked Sanjay Seth and Nara Lokesh for attending the inauguration and also expressed gratitude to Visakhapatnam MP Sribharat for facilitating Lokesh's visit.

He praised Lokesh as a promising and humble young leader with a bright political future.

Several dignitaries, including MLAs, MPs, MLCs, and officials of the educational institution, were present at the event.

Earlier, Kumaraswamy, Sanjay Seth, and Nara Lokesh were given a grand welcome through a roadshow in Sindhanur. The dignitaries were felicitated with large garlands and taken in a procession through the main streets of the town. Later, they unveiled a statue of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao.