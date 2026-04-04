'Happy To Attend The Rally': Public Reacts To PM Modi's Address In Kerala

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvalla (Kerala), April 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Thiruvalla on Saturday. He began his speech with the slogans“Jai Keralam! Jai Vikasita Keralam!”

Reactions from people attending the rally have since poured in. Audience reaction has reflected enthusiasm and support.

A woman who attended the rally told IANS that she saw the Prime Minister in person for the first time in her life. She said she had previously held a position in the Communist Party of India (CPI) but did not like the programmes of the party.

She added that Prime Minister Modi cares about the people of the country, which is why she now supports him.

Another woman also said that she saw the Prime Minister for the first time. She claimed that many misconceptions spread by the LDF and the UDF were cleared through PM Modi's speech.

She expressed happiness after attending the rally and said that, as part of Gen Z, she believes the Modi government has done commendable work to ensure youth representation and that beneficial schemes are reaching them.

A man at the rally said he could not fully express his emotions, adding that it was a matter of great pride for a small worker like him to support such an ideal leader. He said he dedicates his entire life to the Prime Minister.

Addressing the gathering earlier, PM Modi said that people's trust in the NDA and the strong support from women in Kerala are clearly visible across the state. He noted that although he had visited earlier, the current atmosphere is different and indicates change, adding that Kerala is ready for a historic transformation.

A local leader said that the massive turnout at the rally in Kerala reflects a strong possibility of significant political change in the state after the upcoming Assembly elections. He added that not a single party worker moved from their place until PM Narendra Modi finished his speech, highlighting the crowd's dedication and enthusiasm.

Another woman who attended the rally expressed immense happiness at seeing the Prime Minister in person and said she hopes the NDA forms the government in Kerala.

A third woman said she felt proud hearing PM Modi speak about women's reservation in Parliament and state assemblies. She added that she has become self-reliant and employed due to government schemes and praised the Prime Minister with deep admiration.“PM Modi is like a god himself,” she added.