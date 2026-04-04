Asian Boxing C'ships: Vishvanath Suresh Stuns World No. 1 Ankushita, Narender Advance To Semis (Ld)

MENAFN - IANS) Ulaanbaatar (Mongolia), April 4 (IANS) Havaldar Vishvanath Suresh delivered a remarkable performance in Indian boxing, defeating the reigning World Champion and World No. 1 Sanzhar Tashkenbay (KAZ) with a decisive 5-0 win. This victory propelled him into the semifinals of the Asian Boxing Championships 2026 in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

Vishvanath (Men's 50 kg – Flyweight) has swiftly established himself as one of India's most promising boxing talents, effortlessly progressing from a strong youth career to the top echelons of the senior ranks. Originating from Chennai, Tamil Nadu, his ascent signifies a notable milestone for boxing talent emerging from the region.

Heading into 2026, Vishvanath remains the reigning national champion after winning gold at the Elite Men's National Boxing Championships 2026. In the final, he decisively defeated Rishi Singh with a unanimous 5-0 decision, cementing his status as India's top boxer in the 50 kg category.

His rise has been supported by an outstanding youth career. Vishvanath initially gained international recognition with a gold medal at the IBA Youth Men's World Boxing Championships 2022, and then secured another gold at the ASBC Asian Youth Boxing Championships 2022, demonstrating his dominance on both world and continental stages.

As he advanced in his career, Vishvanath consistently impressed against tougher and more seasoned opponents. He earned a bronze medal at the 2024 Asian U-22 Boxing Championships and later won another gold medal at the BFI Federation Cup 2025 in Chennai.

Vishwanath is technically sharp and tactically astute, renowned for his speed, agility, and ring intelligence. His skill in controlling distance, along with his quick, precise combinations, establishes him as a formidable figure in the fast-paced flyweight division.

After his national victory, he was selected to compete at the 2026 Asian Boxing Championships and played a vital role in India's efforts. During the tournament in Ulaanbaatar, he caused a significant upset by defeating the reigning world champion and World No. 1, securing his place in the semifinals.

Vishvanath is developing into a strong international medal contender, thanks to training at the Army Sports Institute, with support from the Boxing Federation of India.

Vishvanath Suresh, who began as a decorated youth champion and rose to India's top-ranked flyweight, demonstrates a trajectory of consistent growth, rapid advancement, and the potential for continued international success.

In the women's 65kg category, Ankushita Boro secured a decisive 4-1 victory against Laura Yessenkeldi (KAZ), demonstrating poise and dominance to reach the semifinals. She will now compete against Chinese Taipei's Nien-Chin Chen, the 2025 World Boxing Finals gold medalist and Paris 2024 Olympic bronze medalist, in an important semifinal match.

In the men's division, Narender maintained his momentum with a 5-0 win against Orkhan Aghayev (UAE), moving into the semifinals. He will next face China's Bayikewuzi Danabieke, a bronze medalist at both the 2022 Asian Games and the 2025 World Championships.

Meanwhile, in the men's 65kg category, Aditya was eliminated following a 0-5 defeat to Uzbekistan's Abdulloh Madaminov in the quarterfinals.

India's campaign at the Asian Boxing Championships 2026 continues to gain momentum in Ulaanbaatar, with standout performances and several semifinal appearances.