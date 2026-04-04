TN Polls: Congress Faces Backlash Over Erode East Candidate

MENAFN - IANS) Erode (Tamil Nadu), April 4 (IANS) Discontent within the Congress ranks surfaced in Erode on Saturday after the party's announcement of its candidate for the Erode (East) Assembly constituency triggered protests from local functionaries.

Party members staged a demonstration near the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Karungalpalayam, demanding that the leadership reconsider its decision and field a local candidate instead.

The Congress had officially named Gopinath Palaniyappan as its nominee on Friday. However, the choice has not gone down well with several district-level leaders and long-time party workers, who argue that the candidate does not have strong local roots.

The protesters contended that the constituency deserved representation from grassroots leaders who have worked extensively within the district. They said such a move would better reflect the aspirations of local voters.

The protest, described as peaceful, was led by Makkal G. Rajan, former president of the Erode South District Congress Committee, along with councillor E.P. Ravi and other senior party members.

Addressing the gathering, Rajan said the announcement had come as a surprise to cadres, especially since five experienced local aspirants had reportedly been shortlisted earlier by the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee.

According to the protesters, the selection of a Tiruppur-based candidate overlooked the contributions of district leaders who have been actively engaged with the electorate over the years. They emphasised that giving priority to“sons of the soil” would strengthen the party's prospects in the constituency.

Rajan clarified that the protest was not directed against Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai, but rather against the broader decision-making process that led to the candidate's selection. He suggested that Palaniyappan could have been considered for a constituency in Tiruppur district instead.

The agitating members warned that the protest would continue until the party high command revisits its decision. At the same time, they maintained that their commitment to the Congress remains intact and assured that they would work for the party's victory if a local candidate from among the shortlisted names is chosen.

The episode highlights concerns within party ranks over candidate selection and signals potential challenges for the Congress as it seeks to consolidate support ahead of the Assembly elections.