Italian Prime Minister Departs Doha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Her Excellency Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of the Italian Republic, departed Doha today, April 4, 2026, following an official visit to the country.

She and her accompanying delegation were seen off at Doha International Airport by HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al-Khulaifi, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and HE Paolo Toschi, Ambassador of the Italian Republic to the State of Qatar.

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