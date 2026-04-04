Italian Prime Minister Departs Doha
Doha, Qatar: Her Excellency Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of the Italian Republic, departed Doha today, April 4, 2026, following an official visit to the country.
She and her accompanying delegation were seen off at Doha International Airport by HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al-Khulaifi, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and HE Paolo Toschi, Ambassador of the Italian Republic to the State of Qatar.
-
MoI outlines steps for obtain a driving license in Qatar
Amir, Italian Prime Minister review regional and international developments
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Introduces B2BINPAY Defi App, Non-Custodial Crypto Processing For Financial & Crypto-Native Platforms
CommentsNo comment