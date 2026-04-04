Thiruvananthapuram Turns Carnival As PM Modi's Roadshow Draws Massive Crowds

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, April 4 (IANS) It was colour, culture and crowds all the way as Prime Minister Narendra Modi rolled through the heart of Thiruvananthapuram in a high-energy roadshow that transformed the capital's streets into a vibrant political carnival on Saturday evening.

Landing at the city airport by helicopter after a rally in Tiruvalla, PM Modi's convoy moved towards Killipalam, near the bustling Chalai Market, where the roadshow formally began.

But long before Prime Minister Modi reached the starting point, thousands had lined both sides of the route, waiting patiently for a glimpse, turning the entire stretch into a sea of expectant faces.

From Killipalam, the roadshow covered around 1.5 kilometres to Nemom, the BJP's lone winning seat in the 140-member Kerala Assembly and a key battleground this time.

The choice of Nemom was strategic, as it was here that veteran leader O. Rajagopal scripted history in 2016, before the party lost the seat in 2021 to V. Sivankutty.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, BJP workers staged colourful pageantry at multiple points along the route, showcasing Kerala's rich cultural tapestry through traditional dances and art forms.

The visual spectacle, combined with rhythmic drumbeats and cheering crowds, lent the event a celebratory, almost procession-like feel.

At the starting point, Prime Minister Modi stepped into an open jeep, greeted by a roaring reception.

Sharing the stage on wheels with him were key BJP candidates from the capital district, including Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Sreelekha, former Union Minister V. Muraleedharan and Karamana Jayan.

The roadshow also reflected the BJP's growing ambitions in Kerala.

Having finished second in nine seats in 2021 and recently capturing the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, the party is aiming to expand beyond Nemom.

Saturday's turnout, party leaders said, was a sign that the political winds in the state may be shifting.

Kerala goes to the polls on April 9 to elect 140 new legislators.