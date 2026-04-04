Gujarat: Rs 500 Discount For New Domestic PNG Connections ​

MENAFN - IANS) Surat, April 4 (IANS) Customers applying for new domestic piped natural gas (PNG) connections by June 30 will receive a discount of Rs 500, Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation (GSPC) Managing Director Avantika Singh Aulakh said during a review meeting in Surat on Saturday.​

The discount will be available in areas with existing gas pipeline infrastructure, and the amount will be credited to the consumer's bill after the connection is installed.​

Aulakh said the measure is aimed at encouraging wider adoption of PNG connections and ensuring easier access to a regular gas supply.​

The announcement was made at a meeting held at the District Seva Sadan, where officials reviewed the availability and distribution of petrol, diesel, gas, fertiliser and other essential commodities in Surat district.​

The meeting was attended by district and municipal officials, as well as representatives of oil and gas distribution companies.​

Aulakh said there are currently 15.20 lakh domestic PNG connections in Surat city and added that“the government is in continuous coordination with oil and gas companies to ensure that consumers do not face any difficulty in receiving regular gas supply.”​

She further maintained, "Sufficient stock of essential commodities including gas, petrol, diesel and fertiliser is currently available across the state, and arrangements have been made to maintain adequate supplies in the future."​

Referring to the international situation, Aulakh said,“Considering the prevailing war situation in the Middle East, the district administration and municipal officials are working with coordination and teamwork to ensure that essential commodities are supplied smoothly to the public,” adding that distribution in Surat district is continuing without disruption.​

She also appreciated the coordinated efforts of the authorities.​

Aulakh noted that the Central Government has issued guidelines prioritising PNG connections and emphasised the need for their swift implementation in the state.​

"Priority is being given to residential users as well as educational institutions and hospitals," she said.​

Officials informed that in Surat district, a total of 1,805 applications for commercial PNG connections have been approved, including those from 39 hospitals and 16 railway canteens.​

Gas supply arrangements are also being made for industrial units and their canteens or mess facilities, as required, while priority is being given to community kitchens, Samras hostels, and hospitals.​

District Supply Officer Darshan Shah said that all dealers of HPCL, BPCL, and IOCL have started supplying 5 kg and 3 kg gas cylinders.​

He added that the process for PNG pipeline connections has been simplified, reducing the installation time from 45 days to seven days.​