Kieran Trippier To Part Ways With Newcastle United After Four Years

MENAFN - IANS) Newcastle, April 4 (IANS) English Football Club Newcastle United has announced the exit of their prime defender Kieran Trippier, when his contract expires this summer. Kieran joined the club from Atlético Madrid in January 2022 and has made an immense contribution on and off the pitch in four-and-a-half years at St. James' Park.

Arriving with the club in the Premier League's relegation places, he has helped Newcastle United to achieve UEFA Champions League qualification twice in the last three seasons.

He also played the full 90 minutes at Wembley as Newcastle beat Liverpool 2-1 in the 2025 Carabao Cup final. As a key member of the first team leadership group, he lifted the club's first domestic trophy in 70 years alongside captain Bruno Guimarães.

In a joint statement, the 35-year-old announced he will be departing the club where he has "felt most at home" at the end of the season.

"The time has come to leave this amazing club after four-and-a-half years. This is where I have felt most at home. It's emotional, and I'm really going to miss it," he said in a statement released by the club.

"I want to say a massive thank you to the supporters for all the support through the good and the bad times. You've always supported me, always stood by me."

"To my teammates, it's going to be emotional. It's been an amazing journey with you guys. I'm going to miss you all, but to win a trophy with you guys was really, really special - the best of my career.

"And to the manager, Eddie Howe, all the coaching staff and the team behind the scenes, a massive thank you. The gaffer had the trust - twice - to sign me, gave me the opportunity to represent and captain this great club, and most importantly, we managed to win a trophy," he added.

Meanwhile, coach Eddie Howe lauded the contribution of the midfielder and hoped that Kieran would depart on a high note.

"Kieran has been magnificent for us on and off the pitch. From the moment he walked through the door, he has helped to drive standards that have changed the club's trajectory," Howe said in a statement.

"His performances on the pitch have been at the highest level. Building strong partnerships with the players around him. His outstanding technical ability helped elevate the team, and his strong crossing ability helped create many goals and chances for his teammates.

"While we'll be saying goodbye to Kieran shortly, we also know we have a lot left to play for this season, and I know a player of Kieran's character will be giving absolutely everything to end his time here on a high," he added.