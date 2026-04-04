Fresh Snowfall In Kashmir Higher Reaches, Plains Receive Showers

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Fresh snowfall was received in several areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir on Saturday as a strong western disturbance brought rains to the plains, bringing down the temperatures, officials said.

The snowfall also led to the closure of many important inter-district roads in Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

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The Met Office warned of brief intense heavy showers in isolated parts on Saturday, which may lead to flash floods and landslides at a few vulnerable places and waterlogging in a few low-lying areas.

Sadhna Top and other higher reaches in Kupwara, Mughal Road in Shopian, Margan Top connecting Anantnag with Kishtwar, and Razdan Top, Gurez, and Tulail in Bandipora district, received fresh overnight snowfall.

The Affarwat mountain in Gulmarg tourist resort, Sonamarg-Zojila axis, and some other hilly areas of the valley also received snowfall.

The plains of the valley, including the summer capital Srinagar, received rains, they added.

The wet weather brought down the day temperature across the valley as people had to layer up to battle the fresh cold.

The snowfall and rains also led to the closure of several important routes in J-K. The Mughal Road, Sinthan Top and Bandipora-Gurez road were closed for traffic due to snow accumulation, the officials said.

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They said the Srinagar-Leh national highway was shut for traffic due to the accumulation of snow along the Zojila Pass.

The meteorological department said intermittent light to moderate rain or snow at many places with thunder or hailstorm and gusty winds will continue till late Saturday evening. There would be a gradual improvement in the weather from the evening, it said.

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The Met Office said there is a possibility of light rain at isolated places on Sunday and Monday. From April 7 to 8, fresh spells of light to moderate rain or snow (in the higher reaches)accompanied by thunder and gusty winds are possible at many places. It added that isolated parts of J-K could witness intense heavy rain on April 7-8, warning of potential risk flashfloods and waterlogging.

Brief spells of light rain or snow (higher reaches) are also possible at scattered places from April 9-11, it said.

From April 12, the weather would remain mainly dry for a few days, it added.