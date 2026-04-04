President Murmu Extends Easter Greetings, Calls For Peace And Harmony

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 4 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday greeted citizens on the eve of Easter. In a message, the President said, "On the auspicious occasion of Easter, I extend my greetings and good wishes to all fellow citizens, especially to the Christian community residing in India and abroad."

She said Easter is a significant festival of Christianity.“The resurrection of Lord Jesus Christ encourages us to embrace the values of truth, love, compassion, sacrifice, and forgiveness,” she said.

“On this occasion, let us renew our resolve to promote harmony, peace, and brotherhood, and strive collectively for a better future,” she added.

Earlier on Good Friday, politicians from various parties expressed hope that the day inspires compassion, peace, and love among people. They also wished everyone strength and hope on this solemn occasion.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi took to social media platform X and wrote,“May this Good Friday guide us towards compassion, peace, and love. Wishing everyone hope and strength.”

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also shared his message, saying,“Wishing you all a blessed Good Friday. May compassion, forgiveness, and sacrifice illuminate our hearts, and remind us that righteousness must prevail in every thought, word, and action. Let us walk the path of humanity, kindness, and peace, guided by empathy and truth.”

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said:“On this Good Friday, may we reflect on compassion, sacrifice, and forgiveness. May this day bring peace, strength, and hope to every heart.”

Good Friday is a significant day for Christians worldwide, observed annually to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. Also referred to as Holy Friday or Great Friday, the day is marked by deep reflection on the suffering and sacrifice of Christ for humanity.

According to the New Testament, Jesus Christ was crucified on the orders of the Roman governor Pontius Pilate after being accused of blasphemy by religious authorities. Following a public trial, he was sentenced to death by crucifixion, a punishment reserved for serious offences during that era.