Adivi Sesh Says He Crossed US-Canada Border While Chasing First Love

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) Actor Adivi Sesh revealed how he once crossed the US-Canada border while pursuing his first love, further describing it as a six-month phase from his early life.

The actor, who was speaking at an event for his upcoming film“Dacoit,” where he was present with director Anurag Kashyap and co-actor Mrunal Thakur.

Addressing the media present, he said,“Let me say this again publicly. In my first love story, I was in the US. I went to Canada to chase the girl.”

He added,“I didn't have money in my pocket. I ran to the border of the country. I asked people there if there were any Indians so that I could find a place to sleep in someone's house. It was a very interesting six-month episode in my life.”

Talking about“Dacoit,” the movie along with Adhivesh, also stars Anurag Kashyap and Mrunal Thakur.

Adivi Sesh has also been associated with projects such as“Bombay Shovel Club” and“The Field,” amongst others.

The actor who has been an actor mainly down south, had earlier spoken about the strength of Telugu cinema.

He had shared that unlike other film industries of India, Telugu cinema has a strong emotional core because it isn't still ruled by the corporates.

When asked what separates Telugu cinema from other industries of India, he told IANS,“I think emotional ownership. And I'll tell you what I mean by that. Telugu cinema till date is still produced by individual producers. Someone might have mortgaged a house and he's come to produce a film, someone sold a piece of land, and he's come to produce a film.”

He added,“Someone did well for himself in real estate or she's a doctor and she's come to produce a film. Whatever it may be. These are the people who are producing even our INR 300, 400, 500 crore films”.

–IANS

rd/