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US Offers 48-Hour Ceasefire to Iran

US Offers 48-Hour Ceasefire to Iran


2026-04-04 07:38:58
(MENAFN) The United States suggested a 48-hour cessation of hostilities with Iran on April 2 through an intermediary country, a semi-official news agency reported Friday, citing a knowledgeable source.

“The US, on April 2, proposed a 48-hour ceasefire through one of the friendly countries,” the source told the news agency.

The initiative followed “escalating tensions and challenges faced by US forces in the region,” the source added.

As per the report, Iran did not provide a written reply but responded “on the ground” by continuing intensive assaults.

The source further noted that “US diplomatic efforts to halt the fighting have intensified, particularly after a reported strike on a US military depot on Bubiyan Island in Kuwait.”

Earlier, on February 28, the US and Israel launched an aerial campaign against Iran, resulting in over 1,340 fatalities, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In retaliation, Iran has conducted drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military facilities, inflicting casualties, damaging infrastructure, and disrupting global markets and air travel.

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