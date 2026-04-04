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European Gas Prices Drop
(MENAFN) European natural gas rates experienced a notable decline on Tuesday, with the benchmark Dutch TTF contract sliding by more than 8%, as trading instability softened following the recent war-induced spike.
The TTF price decreased to around €50.6 ($58.3) per megawatt-hour as of 1535GMT on Tuesday.
This reduction followed a period during which natural gas costs had surged sharply due to heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and worries over possible interruptions to international energy supply channels.
The front-month TTF contract, considered Europe’s standard for natural gas trading, had reached a record high of $78 earlier this month.
Even with the recent fall, prices remained substantially above pre-escalation levels, reflecting ongoing anxieties about energy security, supply vulnerabilities, and general market unpredictability.
Market participants continued to track events in the Middle East, especially potential threats to essential oil and gas transit corridors, while evaluating the effects on liquefied natural gas shipments to Europe.
European gas markets have been highly reactive to geopolitical disturbances since the energy crisis triggered by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with supply concerns frequently contributing to sharp price fluctuations throughout the continent.
The TTF price decreased to around €50.6 ($58.3) per megawatt-hour as of 1535GMT on Tuesday.
This reduction followed a period during which natural gas costs had surged sharply due to heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and worries over possible interruptions to international energy supply channels.
The front-month TTF contract, considered Europe’s standard for natural gas trading, had reached a record high of $78 earlier this month.
Even with the recent fall, prices remained substantially above pre-escalation levels, reflecting ongoing anxieties about energy security, supply vulnerabilities, and general market unpredictability.
Market participants continued to track events in the Middle East, especially potential threats to essential oil and gas transit corridors, while evaluating the effects on liquefied natural gas shipments to Europe.
European gas markets have been highly reactive to geopolitical disturbances since the energy crisis triggered by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with supply concerns frequently contributing to sharp price fluctuations throughout the continent.
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