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Turkish Stocks Climb

Turkish Stocks Climb


2026-04-04 07:31:34
(MENAFN) The Turkish benchmark stock index concluded Tuesday at 12,790.98 points, marking a rise of 1.3% compared to the prior session.

Opening the day at 12,650.59, the BIST 100 index advanced by 164.63 points relative to Monday's close. Throughout the trading session, the index’s lowest value reached 12,634.88, while the peak stood at 12,848.67.

Market breadth showed that 72 indexes appreciated in value, whereas 26 ended the day in the red. The total trading volume amounted to 148.8 billion Turkish liras ($3.34 billion), with the overall index capitalization reaching 12.43 trillion liras ($280.2 billion).

Currency markets reflected that the USD/TRY exchange rate was 44.4795 at 6.20 pm local time (1520GMT). Meanwhile, the EUR/TRY traded at 51.3190, and the GBP/TRY was quoted at 58.8025.

In commodities, the price of gold was $4,616.30 per ounce, while Brent crude oil futures were valued at $107.25 per barrel.

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