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European Gas Prices Surge

European Gas Prices Surge


2026-04-04 07:10:10
(MENAFN) European natural gas prices surged on Thursday, as the benchmark Dutch TTF contract climbed over 6% to exceed €50 ($58), following renewed concerns over supply after comments from US President Donald Trump regarding the Iran conflict.

The TTF price was trading around €50.4 ($58.1) per megawatt-hour as of 0655GMT on Thursday.

The rise occurred after natural gas prices had softened in recent sessions, fueled by optimism for a ceasefire, which initially gained traction due to reports of diplomatic engagement between Iran and the United States.

However, Trump’s late Wednesday statements, indicating that US military action against Iran would persist, dashed hopes for a near-term ceasefire or diplomatic resolution.

“We’re going to hit them extremely hard. Over the next two to three weeks. We’re going to bring them back to the Stone Age, where they belong,” Trump declared.

The front-month TTF contract, considered Europe’s benchmark for natural gas trading, reached a record high of $78 last month.

Market participants continued to track developments in the Middle East, especially threats to key oil and gas transit corridors, while evaluating the potential effects on liquefied natural gas shipments to Europe.

European gas markets have remained extremely sensitive to geopolitical disruptions since the energy crisis sparked by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with supply worries frequently causing sharp price fluctuations throughout the continent.

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