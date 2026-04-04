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Gold Prices Slide After Trump Signals Tougher Iran Stance
(MENAFN) Gold prices dropped on Thursday, breaking a four-day winning run, following US President Donald Trump’s indication of a more assertive military approach toward Iran.
Spot gold decreased by 2.7% to $4,631.25 per ounce as of 0810 GMT, after earlier climbing to $4,800 during the session. Meanwhile, US gold futures also fell 3.1% to $4,664.15 per ounce.
The pullback occurred as traders responded to Trump’s statement that Washington would escalate military measures against Iran in the next “two to three weeks,” while emphasizing that the US would not permit Tehran to acquire nuclear weapons.
“We’re going to hit them extremely hard over the next two to three weeks,” Trump said, signaling a notable change from his earlier remarks this week, which suggested that US forces might withdraw from Iran within a similar period even without a formal deal.
Other precious metals experienced sharp declines as well, with silver dropping 4.8% to $71.49 per ounce.
Markets continued to remain highly reactive to evolving rhetoric regarding the Iran situation, as investors reevaluated the geopolitical scenario and the demand for safe-haven assets.
Spot gold decreased by 2.7% to $4,631.25 per ounce as of 0810 GMT, after earlier climbing to $4,800 during the session. Meanwhile, US gold futures also fell 3.1% to $4,664.15 per ounce.
The pullback occurred as traders responded to Trump’s statement that Washington would escalate military measures against Iran in the next “two to three weeks,” while emphasizing that the US would not permit Tehran to acquire nuclear weapons.
“We’re going to hit them extremely hard over the next two to three weeks,” Trump said, signaling a notable change from his earlier remarks this week, which suggested that US forces might withdraw from Iran within a similar period even without a formal deal.
Other precious metals experienced sharp declines as well, with silver dropping 4.8% to $71.49 per ounce.
Markets continued to remain highly reactive to evolving rhetoric regarding the Iran situation, as investors reevaluated the geopolitical scenario and the demand for safe-haven assets.
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