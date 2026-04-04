Next Humanitarian Aid Sent To Iran Enters 'South-Astara' State Border Checkpoint (PHOTO/VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The next humanitarian aid to Iran has entered the "South-Astara" state border checkpoint under the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

The cargo convoy consisting of 10 vehicles will be sent to Iran after passing customs inspection.

Of the total volume, 190 tons consist of food and related products, while 7 tons are medicines and 3 tons are medical supplies, reflecting a targeted effort to address both nutritional and healthcare needs.

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09:37

Following a telephone conversation between the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, Azerbaijan has dispatched another shipment of humanitarian aid to support the immediate needs of the neighboring Iranian people, Trend reports.

The assistance package comprises a total of 200 tons of essential supplies, including a wide range of food products, medicines, and medical equipment.

Of the total volume, 190 tons consist of food and related products, while 7 tons are medicines and 3 tons are medical supplies, reflecting a targeted effort to address both nutritional and healthcare needs.

The humanitarian cargo is being transported to Iran by 10 trucks (TIR), ensuring the timely delivery of critical aid.

In connection with the escort and formal handover of the latest humanitarian aid shipment dispatched by the Republic of Azerbaijan, a delegation of senior officials from the Cabinet of Ministers, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the State Reserves Agency has departed for an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran.