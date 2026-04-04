Injury Toll After Russian Attack On Sumy Rises To 13

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of the Sumy City Military Administration, Serhii Kryvosheienko, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"A massive strike by Russian UAVs, preliminarily of the 'Gerbera' type, over the course of three hours last night caused severe consequences in Sumy. As of now, there are 13 injured, including one child," Kryvosheienko wrote.

According to him, all the injured have received medical assistance, and two people have been hospitalized.

Russian drone attack damages homes, cars in Cherkasy region

The child was treated on site, and hospitalization was declined.

The official noted that at additional locations, eight more residents sustained minor injuries and received medical assistance on site.

The head of the military administration added that the attack damaged roofs and more than 300 windows in four residential apartment buildings across four recorded locations in the city. In addition, gas infrastructure was damaged and power supply was disrupted.

Overnight, places for temporary accommodation were prepared for residents. In the morning, response centers for dealing with the aftermath of the enemy strikes were set up.

Emergency repair and restoration work is currently ongoing. Specialists are providing advisory assistance to residents of the affected buildings.

As reported, in the Sumy region over the past day, three people were killed and another 22 injured due to Russian aggression, including children.

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