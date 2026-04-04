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Drone Attack On Kharkiv: Injury Toll Rises To Five

Drone Attack On Kharkiv: Injury Toll Rises To Five


2026-04-04 07:06:45
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram.

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UkrinForm

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