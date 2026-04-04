PBKS's Success Recipe: Ponting Credits Continuity, Pre-Season Camp

Ponting on the Importance of Continuity

After winning their second match in a row in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), Punjab Kings (PBKS) head coach Ricky Ponting emphasised the importance of continuity in team personnel in the tournament.

Speaking on JioHotstar, Ponting said the team's recent 10-day pre-season camp set the tone for the new season. "We had a 10-day camp, and even the overseas boys coming in, the moment they sat down, they said, this just feels like we haven't left, it feels exactly like it was last year."

Ponting added that the team has maintained most of its core structure, with only one change to the coaching staff and three new players added. "We've got one change to our coaching staff, and we brought in only three new players. On the back of what was a successful season for us last year, I wanted to do that, create an environment and a culture, which is the hardest thing to do in the IPL, especially when your overseas players turn up three or four days before your first game," he explained.

He further emphasised that continuity in coaching and leadership helps maintain consistent messaging and eases the transition for players. "When you have that continuity, similar messages, and strong leadership, with our players and coaching group very much the same, it does make it easier," Ponting noted.

Record-Breaking Win Over Chennai Super Kings

Punjab Kings secured a brilliant five-wicket victory against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday. Chasing a big target of 210, Punjab reached the mark with eight balls to spare, marking their second-highest successful run chase in tournament history.

New World Record in T20 Cricket

With this win, Punjab Kings now hold the world record for the most successful 200-plus chases in T20 cricket history. This was their ninth such chase, putting them ahead of major international and IPL teams like Australia, India, and the Mumbai Indians.

Match Highlights

After being asked to bat, Chennai Super Kings posted 209/5, led by Ayush Mhatre's 73. However, the Punjab bowlers pulled things back in the final overs, with Yuzvendra Chahal delivering a very economical spell of 1/21.

In response, young opener Priyansh Arya gave the team a flying start with a blistering 39 off just 11 balls. He was well supported by Prabhsimran Singh (43 off 34) and captain Shreyas Iyer, who scored a solid 50 to guide the team home.

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