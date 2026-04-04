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Maldives Successfully Settles First Sukuk
(MENAFN) The Maldives announced on Thursday that it has successfully finalized its inaugural Islamic bond, valued at approximately $500 million, despite economic challenges stemming from conflict in the Middle East.
According to a statement from the Finance and Planning Ministry, the island nation repaid the full $500 million principal in addition to a $24.68 million coupon. The ministry explained that this repayment has contributed to lowering the country’s overall debt burden.
The sharia-compliant financial instrument, known as a sukuk, was originally issued in 2021 and reached maturity this month.
"Following the COVID-19 pandemic and the external shock from the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022, the Maldives faced a severe deterioration of the fiscal and external sector position," the statement said. It further noted that the government introduced revenue-boosting initiatives in 2024 to stabilize the situation.
The statement also highlighted that although the Maldives had forecast economic growth of 5.3% for 2026, ongoing tensions in the Middle East, along with their effects on global energy and commodity markets, are likely to impact medium-term growth and the broader macro-fiscal outlook. Nonetheless, authorities expressed confidence in maintaining fuel availability and ensuring the continuous delivery of public services.
According to a statement from the Finance and Planning Ministry, the island nation repaid the full $500 million principal in addition to a $24.68 million coupon. The ministry explained that this repayment has contributed to lowering the country’s overall debt burden.
The sharia-compliant financial instrument, known as a sukuk, was originally issued in 2021 and reached maturity this month.
"Following the COVID-19 pandemic and the external shock from the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022, the Maldives faced a severe deterioration of the fiscal and external sector position," the statement said. It further noted that the government introduced revenue-boosting initiatives in 2024 to stabilize the situation.
The statement also highlighted that although the Maldives had forecast economic growth of 5.3% for 2026, ongoing tensions in the Middle East, along with their effects on global energy and commodity markets, are likely to impact medium-term growth and the broader macro-fiscal outlook. Nonetheless, authorities expressed confidence in maintaining fuel availability and ensuring the continuous delivery of public services.
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