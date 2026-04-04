Eritrea: Public Meetings Focusing On Resolutions Adopted By Regional Assembly

MENAFN - African Press Organization) ASMARA, Eritrea, April 4, 2026/APO Group/ --

Members of the Regional Assembly of the Northern Red Sea Region conducted meetings from 20 March to 2 April with residents of 17 administrative areas in Ghinda sub-zone focusing on the resolutions adopted at the 21st regular meeting of the Regional Assembly.

At the meetings, the members of the Regional Assembly provided extensive briefings on harmful practices and their health consequences, and called for integrated efforts on the part of parents to ensure that school-age girls attend regular education and to strengthen women's participation in the adult education program, among other issues.

Calling on the public to enhance participation in the implementation of development programs, Mr. Yihayish Gebreselasie, managing director in the sub-zone, said that solar systems are being installed in the administrative areas of Mai-Habar, Leaiten, and Nefasit with a view to addressing electricity demands.

The participants conducted extensive discussion on the issues raised at the meetings and adopted various recommendations.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.