LPG Supply Prioritised For Domestic Users Commercial Cylinders, New Connection Suspended In Indore

MENAFN - IANS) Indore, April 4 (IANS) In view of the ongoing nationwide LPG supply constraints triggered by global geopolitical tensions, the Indore district administration, on Saturday, temporarily suspended the supply of commercial LPG cylinders to ensure uninterrupted availability for domestic households.

The decision aims to conserve existing stocks and channel them exclusively towards meeting the cooking needs of ordinary families.

This move aligns with similar measures taken across several states to safeguard domestic supply amid reduced imports and heightened demand.

Food Supply Officer and Indore District Supply Controller, M.L. Maru, clarified that while commercial supply has been halted, provisions have been made for emergency relief.

Families without a domestic LPG connection or those facing immediate shortage can now obtain a small five-kg FTL (Free Trade LPG) cylinder for temporary relief.

Maru also announced that all processes related to KYC verification and issuance of new LPG connections have been suspended for one month.

"We are closely monitoring the situation. The process for new connections will resume as soon as the overall supply position normalises," he said.

Notably, Subscription Vouchers (SVs) for new gas connections have not been issued on the portals of the three oil marketing companies -- Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) -- since the first week of March.

However, gas agencies continue to accept applications, and KYC formalities for applicants are being processed on the portals.

Maru assured that as soon as the oil companies resume issuing SVs, eligible consumers will be provided new connections, and they will be informed separately.

To ease inconvenience for the public, the administration has directed all LPG agencies and oil company officials to ensure immediate availability of 5-kg FTL cylinders.

Interested consumers can approach their nearest agency to avail this facility without delay.

The district administration has appealed to all consumers to use LPG judiciously and avoid hoarding.

"Judicious use and cooperation from the public will help maintain balance in the supply system," officials said.

This temporary arrangement is part of broader efforts by the state and Central governments to prioritise domestic cooking fuel needs during the current supply challenges.

The situation is being reviewed regularly, and normal services are expected to resume once supply chains stabilise.

Consumers facing difficulties have been advised to contact their local gas agency or the district supply control room for assistance.