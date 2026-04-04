Avylo Introduces The ADC018 Super Energy Efficient Dehumidifier, Redefining Everyday Humidity Control For Modern Homes

MENAFN - GetNews) Indoor humidity is one of those factors people often overlook, until it becomes a problem. Excess moisture can affect comfort, air quality, and even the longevity of a home's structure.

Designed to address these challenges with precision and efficiency, Avylo has introduced the Avylo ADC018 Super Energy Efficient Dehumidifier, a high-performance solution engineered for reliable, low-maintenance humidity control across a range of living spaces.

Built for homeowners who value efficiency, automation, and quiet performance, the ADC018 reflects Avylo's approach to environmental technology: remove complexity, focus on performance, and deliver consistent comfort without constant intervention.







Precision Dehumidification, Even in Extreme Conditions

At the heart of the Avylo ADC018 is its superior dehumidification capacity. In high-heat, high-humidity environments, such as 95°F (35°C) with 95% relative humidity, the ADC018 can extract up to 11.25 gallons of moisture per day.

This level of performance makes the ADC018 ideal for areas that often struggle with excess moisture, such as basements, bathrooms, and utility rooms. It removes large amounts of humidity efficiently, without needing to run at full power all the time. Homeowners get strong moisture control without unnecessary energy use.

By combining high-capacity moisture extraction with energy-efficient operation, the ADC018 offers performance levels typically associated with commercial-grade ftsystems-while remaining compact, quiet, and suitable for everyday home use. It is currently the most energy-efficient compressor dehumidifier available on Amazon.

Industry-Leading Energy Efficiency Without Compromise

Energy efficiency is often where performance-focused appliances fall short. Avylo designed the ADC018 to avoid that trade-off.

The ADC018 holds a 2025 ENERGY STAR Most Efficient certification, with energy performance that exceeds the 2025 benchmark by nearly 11%. At a time of rising U.S. electricity costs, this efficiency advantage offers clear value for homeowners, as dehumidifiers often run for extended periods in damp environments. Powered by a high-efficiency compressor, optimized evaporators and condensers, and advanced DC motor technology, the ADC018 is designed to reduce energy consumption while maintaining strong dehumidification performance-helping lower annual household electricity costs over time.

Together, these components optimize energy transfer and airflow efficiency, enabling the unit to deliver powerful, extended dehumidification while using less electricity than many conventional models.

For households managing long-term humidity issues, such efficiency translates into lower operating costs and more sustainable daily use.

Carefree Drainage With a Built-In Water Pump

One of the most common frustrations with dehumidifiers is water disposal. Many units rely on gravity drainage or require frequent manual emptying, which limits placement and automation.

However, Avylo ADC018 addresses this directly with a built-in powerful water pump capable of lifting water up to 15 ft. This eliminates the need for an external pump and allows water to be routed to higher drains or distant outlets with ease.







In addition, the ADC018 includes:



A top-mounted 2.11 gallons water tank that is easier to access and requires less frequent emptying A continuous drainage interface that supports true hands-free operation

Together, these features allow the dehumidifier to run continuously with minimal oversight-an important advantage for basements and other areas that require consistent moisture control.

Thoughtful Design for Everyday Living

Beyond performance, the ADC018 has been designed with daily usability in mind.

A top-mounted water tank makes checking and emptying simpler, while the unit's power cord storage helps keep surrounding spaces neat. To further improve everyday usability, silent universal wheels allow for easy movement between rooms without dragging or lifting.







These small but intentional design decisions reflect Avylo's philosophy of building appliances that integrate seamlessly into real homes.

Quiet Operation for Nighttime and Continuous Use

Humidity control should not come at the cost of peace and quiet. Hence, the ADC018 is equipped with:



A dedicated mute function that disables keypress sounds for quieter interaction

Silent wheels for smooth repositioning without disturbance A noise-reduction compressor design that minimizes overall operating sound, supporting undisturbed sleep during nighttime use

This makes it suitable for use in bedrooms and living rooms, even during nighttime hours. For users who need around-the-clock dehumidification, quiet operation becomes a necessity rather than a luxury.

Designed for the Spaces That Need It Most

The Avylo ADC018 is well-suited for a variety of household environments, including:



Basements and other moisture-prone areas throughout the home

Bedrooms, where quiet and efficiency matter

Living rooms, where consistent comfort is key Bathrooms, where high humidity can linger after use

Its combination of high extraction capacity, efficient energy use, and automated drainage makes it a practical solution across these settings.

A Product-Led Approach to Indoor Comfort

Avylo positions itself as an environmental technology company focused on mastering indoor climate variables through engineering rather than excess complexity. The ADC018 exactly reflects that mindset of prioritizing performance, efficiency, and reliability over unnecessary features.

With growing recognition among homeowners seeking dependable humidity control, Avylo continues to build momentum in the dehumidifier category by focusing on what matters most: effective moisture removal, energy efficiency, and low-effort operation.

Availability

The Avylo ADC018 Super Energy Efficient Dehumidifier is available at an MSRP of $279.99.

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