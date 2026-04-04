Stasya Pandya Shines, Wins Two Team Medals At Delhi Horse Show 2026

Rising equestrian talent Stasya Pandya from Mumbai delivered an outstanding performance at the Delhi Horse Show 2026, securing two team medals in the prestigious Young Champion category. Competing against a field of over 200 equestrians across multiple categories, Stasya demonstrated exceptional skill across disciplines. In Dressage, she rode Consul, earning a Team Silver medal with a composed and technically refined performance, according to a press release.

Stellar Performance in Key Disciplines

Building on this success, she went on to secure a Team Bronze medal in Show Jumping astride Cougar De Fees. Navigating a challenging course of 12 jumps set at a height of 1.10 metres, Stasya showcased precision, control, and competitive grit.

The event, held at the Army Polo and Riding Club, Brar Square, Delhi Cantt, from March 25 to April 5, is regarded as one of India's premier equestrian competitions. Training at the Amateur Riders' Club under the guidance of coach Bobin Tshering, Stasya's performance reflects her consistent dedication and disciplined training.

Rider and Coach Reflect on Success

Speaking on her achievement, Stasya Pandya said, "The Delhi Horse Show is one of the most competitive platforms in the country, and I'm really proud to have contributed to the team results in both Dressage and Show Jumping. Riding Consul and Cougar De Fees was an incredible experience, and I'm grateful for the trust and partnership I share with both horses."

Her coach, Bobin Tshering, added, "Stasya has shown tremendous growth as a rider. Her ability to stay composed under pressure and adapt across disciplines is commendable. These results are a reflection of her hard work and commitment, and this is just the beginning for her."

Stasya's dual podium finishes mark a significant milestone in her equestrian journey, reinforcing her position as a promising young talent in India's competitive equestrian circuit.

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