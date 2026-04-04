BRS Slams Telangana Govt For Failed Promises, Campaigning In Kerala

BRS Slams Congress Govt Over Failed Promises

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) spokesperson Ravula Sridhar on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Congress-led Telangana government, accusing it of failing to deliver on its election promises over the past 2.5 years, while simultaneously campaigning for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections.

Speaking to ANI, Sridhar alleged that the government has betrayed all sections of society by failing to implement its signature "six guarantees" and over 400 electoral promises. He pointed out that crucial welfare schemes, including the Rythu Bharosa Fund and pensions for Telangana women, have not been enhanced as promised. "They did not increase the Rythu Bharosa Fund. They did not increase pensions. The promises made to Telangana women of Rs. 2,500 per month have not been fulfilled," Sridhar said.

Revanth Reddy's Kerala Campaign Under Fire

Targeting Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the BRS leader criticised him for making ambitious electoral promises on behalf of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Keralam despite Telangana's unfulfilled commitments. "Despite all this, the Chief Minister of Telangana went to Kerala and made big promises that the Congress will transform Kerala. A government that failed in Telangana, a Chief Minister who could not fulfil its promises in Telangana, is again making big promises in Kerala and trying to mislead the people of Kerala," he said.

UDF Manifesto for Kerala Elections Released

This comes after CM Reddy addressed a gathering in Kochi on Friday, launching a sharp attack on the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government while releasing the UDF manifesto for the upcoming Kerala Legislative Assembly elections. In a pointed remark targeting both the Centre and the Kerala government, the Telangana Chief Minister stated that India and Keralam were currently being ruled by the "Modi Brothers."

The UDF manifesto, released under the Congress-led alliance for the Kerala Legislative Assembly elections, features "Indira's Five Guarantees" - free travel for women on KSRTC buses, monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 for female college students, an increase in welfare pensions to Rs 3,000 per month, health insurance coverage of Rs 25 lakh per family named after former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, and interest-free loans of up to Rs 5 lakh for youth pursuing self-employment. In addition to these five guarantees, the manifesto includes promises regarding five "Dream Projects" related to the maritime and aviation sectors, as well as the establishment of a Tribal University in Wayanad.

Kerala Assembly Election Details

Polling for the 2026 Keralam Legislative Assembly elections will be held on April 9, with the counting of votes on May 4. The tenure of the current assembly is set to conclude on May 23.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)