Nashik Tragedy: 9 Of Family, Including 6 Kids, Die As Car Falls In Well

Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan on Saturday called a tragic accident in Shivaji Nagar, Dindori and announced compensation for the bereaved families.

The accident claimed the lives of nine members of a family, including six children, two women, and the driver. The family was returning home after attending an event when the car reportedly lost control and plunged into a water-filled well late Thursday night.

Minister announces probe, compensation

Describing the incident, Mahajan said, "The car fell into the well at night. All nine people died. How can there be a well in the middle? This is a very big mistake by the officials. We have ordered an investigation."

He added, "The families of the deceased will be given 5 lakh rupees from the administration."

Police launch investigation

Dindori police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

Visuals from the spot show the aftermath of the tragic accident. (ANI)

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