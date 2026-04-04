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Data Shows Only 220 Ships Crossed Hormuz in March
(MENAFN) Vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remained severely depressed in March, with just 220 ships completing transits of the Iranian-controlled waterway — a figure that underscores the lasting toll the conflict has taken on one of the world's most vital maritime corridors.
According to data released Friday by MarineTraffic and Kpler, liquid tankers dominated the monthly crossings, accounting for 111 transits — 51% of the total. Dry bulk vessels followed with 82 crossings, or 37%, while LPG carriers made up the remaining 27 transits, representing 12% of monthly traffic.
MarineTraffic disclosed the breakdown via X, the US-based social media platform. Notably, no LNG crossings were recorded at all during the month — a stark indicator of how severely the conflict has disrupted energy shipments through the chokepoint.
Directional data further illustrated the imbalance gripping the strait. West-to-east movements out of the Gulf totaled 149 crossings — 68% of monthly volume — while east-to-west transits into the Gulf stood at just 71, or 32%, pointing to a deeply uneven traffic pattern.
The figures arrive amid intensified scrutiny of shipping activity in the waterway, where vessel movements have remained well below historical norms since hostilities involving Iran erupted on Feb. 28. Tehran has maintained effective control of the strait, selectively permitting passage to vessels from nations it designates as "friendly countries" — a policy that has effectively restructured the flow of energy supplies to Asian nations dependent on Gulf exports.
While recent reports suggest traffic has begun a tentative recovery, transit volumes remain a fraction of pre-war levels, with no clear timeline for a return to normalcy in sight.Vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remained severely depressed in March, with just 220 ships completing transits of the Iranian-controlled waterway — a figure that underscores the lasting toll the conflict has taken on one of the world's most vital maritime corridors.
According to data released Friday by MarineTraffic and Kpler, liquid tankers dominated the monthly crossings, accounting for 111 transits — 51% of the total. Dry bulk vessels followed with 82 crossings, or 37%, while LPG carriers made up the remaining 27 transits, representing 12% of monthly traffic.
MarineTraffic disclosed the breakdown via X, the US-based social media platform. Notably, no LNG crossings were recorded at all during the month — a stark indicator of how severely the conflict has disrupted energy shipments through the chokepoint.
Directional data further illustrated the imbalance gripping the strait. West-to-east movements out of the Gulf totaled 149 crossings — 68% of monthly volume — while east-to-west transits into the Gulf stood at just 71, or 32%, pointing to a deeply uneven traffic pattern.
The figures arrive amid intensified scrutiny of shipping activity in the waterway, where vessel movements have remained well below historical norms since hostilities involving Iran erupted on Feb. 28. Tehran has maintained effective control of the strait, selectively permitting passage to vessels from nations it designates as "friendly countries" — a policy that has effectively restructured the flow of energy supplies to Asian nations dependent on Gulf exports.
While recent reports suggest traffic has begun a tentative recovery, transit volumes remain a fraction of pre-war levels, with no clear timeline for a return to normalcy in sight.
According to data released Friday by MarineTraffic and Kpler, liquid tankers dominated the monthly crossings, accounting for 111 transits — 51% of the total. Dry bulk vessels followed with 82 crossings, or 37%, while LPG carriers made up the remaining 27 transits, representing 12% of monthly traffic.
MarineTraffic disclosed the breakdown via X, the US-based social media platform. Notably, no LNG crossings were recorded at all during the month — a stark indicator of how severely the conflict has disrupted energy shipments through the chokepoint.
Directional data further illustrated the imbalance gripping the strait. West-to-east movements out of the Gulf totaled 149 crossings — 68% of monthly volume — while east-to-west transits into the Gulf stood at just 71, or 32%, pointing to a deeply uneven traffic pattern.
The figures arrive amid intensified scrutiny of shipping activity in the waterway, where vessel movements have remained well below historical norms since hostilities involving Iran erupted on Feb. 28. Tehran has maintained effective control of the strait, selectively permitting passage to vessels from nations it designates as "friendly countries" — a policy that has effectively restructured the flow of energy supplies to Asian nations dependent on Gulf exports.
While recent reports suggest traffic has begun a tentative recovery, transit volumes remain a fraction of pre-war levels, with no clear timeline for a return to normalcy in sight.Vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remained severely depressed in March, with just 220 ships completing transits of the Iranian-controlled waterway — a figure that underscores the lasting toll the conflict has taken on one of the world's most vital maritime corridors.
According to data released Friday by MarineTraffic and Kpler, liquid tankers dominated the monthly crossings, accounting for 111 transits — 51% of the total. Dry bulk vessels followed with 82 crossings, or 37%, while LPG carriers made up the remaining 27 transits, representing 12% of monthly traffic.
MarineTraffic disclosed the breakdown via X, the US-based social media platform. Notably, no LNG crossings were recorded at all during the month — a stark indicator of how severely the conflict has disrupted energy shipments through the chokepoint.
Directional data further illustrated the imbalance gripping the strait. West-to-east movements out of the Gulf totaled 149 crossings — 68% of monthly volume — while east-to-west transits into the Gulf stood at just 71, or 32%, pointing to a deeply uneven traffic pattern.
The figures arrive amid intensified scrutiny of shipping activity in the waterway, where vessel movements have remained well below historical norms since hostilities involving Iran erupted on Feb. 28. Tehran has maintained effective control of the strait, selectively permitting passage to vessels from nations it designates as "friendly countries" — a policy that has effectively restructured the flow of energy supplies to Asian nations dependent on Gulf exports.
While recent reports suggest traffic has begun a tentative recovery, transit volumes remain a fraction of pre-war levels, with no clear timeline for a return to normalcy in sight.
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