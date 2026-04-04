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Powerful Earthquake Kills Eight in Central Afghanistan

Powerful Earthquake Kills Eight in Central Afghanistan


2026-04-04 04:38:07
(MENAFN) At least eight people have died in central Afghanistan after a powerful earthquake struck the Hindu Kush region on Friday, also affecting areas of neighboring Pakistan, according to reports.

The fatalities occurred in the Bagrami district of central Kabul province, with one additional person reported injured. Earlier, one individual was also reported missing, as stated by Afghanistan’s Information Ministry.

The quake registered a magnitude of 5.8 at a depth of 181 kilometers (112 miles) at 1612 GMT, according to seismic monitoring authorities. The tremor was initially measured at 5.9 before being revised downward.

Residents reported feeling the quake in Kabul, the Afghan capital, and tremors were also felt in Islamabad, the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the northern Gilgit-Baltistan region of Pakistan. Areas of Indian-administered Kashmir also experienced shaking.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department initially recorded the earthquake at a magnitude of 6.1.

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