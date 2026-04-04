403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Macron Urges Global Independence Bloc
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron has urged countries worldwide to avoid falling under the influence of either the United States or China, following heightened disagreements with US President Donald Trump over issues related to Iran and NATO.
While visiting Seoul on Friday, Macron encouraged a group of nations—including South Korea, Japan, Brazil, India, Australia, and Canada—to collaborate in forming what he described as a “coalition of independence.” This alliance, he suggested, would be grounded in mutual respect for international law, democratic principles, and climate action.
“During decades, we had a so-called stability based on this international order and the few certainties we had. It’s up and down now. We should not just be passive in this new disorder. We have to build a new order,” Macron said in a speech at Yonsei University.
He emphasized the importance of strategic autonomy, stating: “Our objective is not to be the vassals of two hegemonic powers… We don’t want to depend on the dominance of, let’s say, China, (and) we don’t want to be too exposed to the unpredictability of the US.”
Macron has also distanced France from supporting the joint US-Israeli military campaign against Iran and responded critically to Trump’s remarks, in which the US leader labeled NATO ineffective after European allies declined to participate in efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
Highlighting his stance against military escalation, Macron remarked: “I don’t believe that we will fix the situation just by bombing or by military operations,” referencing both previous and ongoing Western interventions in the Middle East.
As stated by reports, France aligned with both Russia and China in resisting a proposed resolution at the United Nations Security Council that sought to authorize military action against Iran in the Hormuz region. The scheduled vote was ultimately delayed.
In parallel, Macron has overseen a notable expansion of France’s military budget in recent years, prioritizing advancements in missile systems, drone technology, and submarine forces. Recently, he also indicated that France might extend its nuclear deterrence capabilities to help shield Germany and other European allies.
While visiting Seoul on Friday, Macron encouraged a group of nations—including South Korea, Japan, Brazil, India, Australia, and Canada—to collaborate in forming what he described as a “coalition of independence.” This alliance, he suggested, would be grounded in mutual respect for international law, democratic principles, and climate action.
“During decades, we had a so-called stability based on this international order and the few certainties we had. It’s up and down now. We should not just be passive in this new disorder. We have to build a new order,” Macron said in a speech at Yonsei University.
He emphasized the importance of strategic autonomy, stating: “Our objective is not to be the vassals of two hegemonic powers… We don’t want to depend on the dominance of, let’s say, China, (and) we don’t want to be too exposed to the unpredictability of the US.”
Macron has also distanced France from supporting the joint US-Israeli military campaign against Iran and responded critically to Trump’s remarks, in which the US leader labeled NATO ineffective after European allies declined to participate in efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
Highlighting his stance against military escalation, Macron remarked: “I don’t believe that we will fix the situation just by bombing or by military operations,” referencing both previous and ongoing Western interventions in the Middle East.
As stated by reports, France aligned with both Russia and China in resisting a proposed resolution at the United Nations Security Council that sought to authorize military action against Iran in the Hormuz region. The scheduled vote was ultimately delayed.
In parallel, Macron has overseen a notable expansion of France’s military budget in recent years, prioritizing advancements in missile systems, drone technology, and submarine forces. Recently, he also indicated that France might extend its nuclear deterrence capabilities to help shield Germany and other European allies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Introduces B2BINPAY Defi App, Non-Custodial Crypto Processing For Financial & Crypto-Native Platforms
CommentsNo comment