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Iran Says It Shot Down U.S. A-10, F-35
(MENAFN) The Iranian army confirmed Friday that its air defense systems shot down a U.S. A-10 Warthog attack plane over Iran's southern waters near the Strait of Hormuz, with the aircraft subsequently crashing into the Persian Gulf.
The announcement, published on the Iranian army's official website, came shortly after the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed it had downed a U.S. F-35 fighter jet in central Iranian airspace earlier the same day.
Later Friday, Iran's semi-official news agency reported that a U.S. Black Hawk helicopter was struck by a projectile while operating in Iranian airspace during search operations for the pilot of the downed fighter jet.
Washington has yet to officially respond to any of Iran's claims.
The escalating confrontation stems from joint Israeli-American strikes launched on Feb. 28 targeting Tehran and several other Iranian cities, which killed Iran's then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, along with senior military commanders and civilians. Iran retaliated with successive waves of missile and drone strikes directed at Israel and U.S. assets across the Middle East.
The announcement, published on the Iranian army's official website, came shortly after the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed it had downed a U.S. F-35 fighter jet in central Iranian airspace earlier the same day.
Later Friday, Iran's semi-official news agency reported that a U.S. Black Hawk helicopter was struck by a projectile while operating in Iranian airspace during search operations for the pilot of the downed fighter jet.
Washington has yet to officially respond to any of Iran's claims.
The escalating confrontation stems from joint Israeli-American strikes launched on Feb. 28 targeting Tehran and several other Iranian cities, which killed Iran's then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, along with senior military commanders and civilians. Iran retaliated with successive waves of missile and drone strikes directed at Israel and U.S. assets across the Middle East.
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