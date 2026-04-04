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U.S.-Israeli Strike on Iran Bridge Leaves Over Dozen Dead
(MENAFN) The death toll from U.S.-Israeli missile strikes on a bridge in Iran's northern Alborz province has climbed to 13, an official news agency reported Friday.
All victims were civilians from various walks of life, among them four women and municipal workers, the news agency quoted Amir-Hossein Daneshkohan, director general of the provincial Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs, as saying.
The B1 bridge — located in the provincial capital Karaj, ranked among the highest bridges in the Middle East and considered one of Iran's most complex infrastructure projects — was struck twice by missiles on Thursday. The attacks also left 95 people wounded, the news agency reported.
Qodratollah Seif, the province's deputy governor for political, security and social affairs, said those killed and injured included residents of Bileqan village, passing motorists, and families who had gathered near the bridge to mark Nature Day — a traditional Iranian holiday observed at the close of the Nowruz festive season.
Daneshkohan added that the civilian death toll across Alborz province has reached 44 since hostilities erupted in late February.
The conflict began on Feb. 28, when Israel and the United States launched coordinated strikes on Tehran and several other Iranian cities, killing then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, along with senior military commanders and civilians. Iran has since responded with successive waves of missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and U.S. assets throughout the Middle East.
All victims were civilians from various walks of life, among them four women and municipal workers, the news agency quoted Amir-Hossein Daneshkohan, director general of the provincial Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs, as saying.
The B1 bridge — located in the provincial capital Karaj, ranked among the highest bridges in the Middle East and considered one of Iran's most complex infrastructure projects — was struck twice by missiles on Thursday. The attacks also left 95 people wounded, the news agency reported.
Qodratollah Seif, the province's deputy governor for political, security and social affairs, said those killed and injured included residents of Bileqan village, passing motorists, and families who had gathered near the bridge to mark Nature Day — a traditional Iranian holiday observed at the close of the Nowruz festive season.
Daneshkohan added that the civilian death toll across Alborz province has reached 44 since hostilities erupted in late February.
The conflict began on Feb. 28, when Israel and the United States launched coordinated strikes on Tehran and several other Iranian cities, killing then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, along with senior military commanders and civilians. Iran has since responded with successive waves of missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and U.S. assets throughout the Middle East.
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