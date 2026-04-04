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Greek PM Overhauls Cabinet Amid Farm Subsidy Fraud Probe
(MENAFN) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis overhauled his cabinet on Friday as a deepening agricultural subsidy scandal ensnared multiple government figures, prompting fresh appointments while leaving core ministerial posts intact.
Government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis confirmed the changes in a televised address carried by a state broadcaster, stressing that key portfolios remained untouched.
Former European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas was named minister of rural development and food, while Evangelos Tournas assumed the climate crisis and civil protection portfolio. The duties of outgoing Deputy Health Minister Dimitris Vartzopoulos are to be redistributed internally within the ministry.
Vartzopoulos and two former ministers were identified in an investigation by the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO). The reshuffle followed the submission of two EPPO case files to the Greek parliament, implicating 11 lawmakers alongside former ministers and other officials. EU prosecutors have separately requested the inclusion of five former lawmakers in the probe. All individuals named belong to the ruling New Democracy party.
At the center of the investigation are allegations of deliberate manipulation of subsidy allocations over multiple years, with suspected fraudulent disbursements channeled to farmers who did not qualify for the funds. The cases hinge on the administration of OPEKEPE, the now-defunct Greek agency that managed the distribution of EU agricultural subsidies. Proceedings to strip the implicated officials of their parliamentary immunity are expected to commence next week.
The scandal marks the second such episode within a year. In June 2025, a comparable case forced five senior officials to step down and triggered a previous cabinet reorganization. Investigators determined that subsidies had been awarded to ineligible recipients using falsified documents between 2019 and 2021. Two additional party figures resigned last year after being named in connection with that earlier case.
Opposition parties have demanded the dismissal of the ministers implicated and called for snap elections. A motion of no confidence against the government could be tabled in the coming weeks.
Government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis confirmed the changes in a televised address carried by a state broadcaster, stressing that key portfolios remained untouched.
Former European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas was named minister of rural development and food, while Evangelos Tournas assumed the climate crisis and civil protection portfolio. The duties of outgoing Deputy Health Minister Dimitris Vartzopoulos are to be redistributed internally within the ministry.
Vartzopoulos and two former ministers were identified in an investigation by the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO). The reshuffle followed the submission of two EPPO case files to the Greek parliament, implicating 11 lawmakers alongside former ministers and other officials. EU prosecutors have separately requested the inclusion of five former lawmakers in the probe. All individuals named belong to the ruling New Democracy party.
At the center of the investigation are allegations of deliberate manipulation of subsidy allocations over multiple years, with suspected fraudulent disbursements channeled to farmers who did not qualify for the funds. The cases hinge on the administration of OPEKEPE, the now-defunct Greek agency that managed the distribution of EU agricultural subsidies. Proceedings to strip the implicated officials of their parliamentary immunity are expected to commence next week.
The scandal marks the second such episode within a year. In June 2025, a comparable case forced five senior officials to step down and triggered a previous cabinet reorganization. Investigators determined that subsidies had been awarded to ineligible recipients using falsified documents between 2019 and 2021. Two additional party figures resigned last year after being named in connection with that earlier case.
Opposition parties have demanded the dismissal of the ministers implicated and called for snap elections. A motion of no confidence against the government could be tabled in the coming weeks.
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