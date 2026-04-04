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Zelensky Submits Request for Easter Ceasefire with Russia to U.S.
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed Friday that Kyiv has formally submitted a request for an Easter truce with Russia to the United States, though he expressed uncertainty over whether Washington would pass the proposal along to Moscow, media reported.
"Our proposal for a ceasefire on Easter remains on the table," Zelensky told reporters, adding that it remains unclear whether the United States will convey the message to Russia.
The announcement builds on a position Zelensky first staked out in late March, when he declared Ukraine's readiness to observe a ceasefire tied to Orthodox Easter — marked this year on April 12 — signaling an openness to a brief pause in a conflict now entering its fourth year.
It remains unknown whether Washington has agreed to transmit the request, and Moscow has yet to issue a formal response. A temporary halt in hostilities over the religious holiday would require the cooperation of all parties, a prospect that has so far proven elusive despite repeated international calls for de-escalation.
"Our proposal for a ceasefire on Easter remains on the table," Zelensky told reporters, adding that it remains unclear whether the United States will convey the message to Russia.
The announcement builds on a position Zelensky first staked out in late March, when he declared Ukraine's readiness to observe a ceasefire tied to Orthodox Easter — marked this year on April 12 — signaling an openness to a brief pause in a conflict now entering its fourth year.
It remains unknown whether Washington has agreed to transmit the request, and Moscow has yet to issue a formal response. A temporary halt in hostilities over the religious holiday would require the cooperation of all parties, a prospect that has so far proven elusive despite repeated international calls for de-escalation.
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