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Zelensky Submits Request for Easter Ceasefire with Russia to U.S.

Zelensky Submits Request for Easter Ceasefire with Russia to U.S.


2026-04-04 04:21:42
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed Friday that Kyiv has formally submitted a request for an Easter truce with Russia to the United States, though he expressed uncertainty over whether Washington would pass the proposal along to Moscow, media reported.

"Our proposal for a ceasefire on Easter remains on the table," Zelensky told reporters, adding that it remains unclear whether the United States will convey the message to Russia.

The announcement builds on a position Zelensky first staked out in late March, when he declared Ukraine's readiness to observe a ceasefire tied to Orthodox Easter — marked this year on April 12 — signaling an openness to a brief pause in a conflict now entering its fourth year.

It remains unknown whether Washington has agreed to transmit the request, and Moscow has yet to issue a formal response. A temporary halt in hostilities over the religious holiday would require the cooperation of all parties, a prospect that has so far proven elusive despite repeated international calls for de-escalation.

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