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Tokyo Stocks Stage Sharp Rebound Friday
(MENAFN) Tokyo equities staged a robust recovery on Friday, with the benchmark Nikkei index surging more than 660 points as investors snapped up beaten-down shares following the previous session's steep selloff, while easing geopolitical anxieties over Middle East oil supply lent additional tailwinds to the market.
The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average closed up 660.22 points, or 1.26 percent, at 53,123.49 — partially reversing Thursday's punishing decline of over 1,200 points. The broader Topix index gained 33.52 points, or 0.93 percent, finishing at 3,645.19.
The rebound was driven primarily by bargain hunting and buybacks across sectors that bore the brunt of Thursday's losses. Heavyweight technology stocks also provided a meaningful lift, tracking gains posted by their U.S. counterparts overnight.
Investor sentiment received a further boost from media reports indicating that Iran and Oman are in the process of drafting a protocol to monitor transit through the Strait of Hormuz — a critical artery through which a significant share of the world's crude oil flows. The reports raised cautious optimism that the arrangement could help stabilize energy supplies through the waterway amid heightened regional tensions.
The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average closed up 660.22 points, or 1.26 percent, at 53,123.49 — partially reversing Thursday's punishing decline of over 1,200 points. The broader Topix index gained 33.52 points, or 0.93 percent, finishing at 3,645.19.
The rebound was driven primarily by bargain hunting and buybacks across sectors that bore the brunt of Thursday's losses. Heavyweight technology stocks also provided a meaningful lift, tracking gains posted by their U.S. counterparts overnight.
Investor sentiment received a further boost from media reports indicating that Iran and Oman are in the process of drafting a protocol to monitor transit through the Strait of Hormuz — a critical artery through which a significant share of the world's crude oil flows. The reports raised cautious optimism that the arrangement could help stabilize energy supplies through the waterway amid heightened regional tensions.
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