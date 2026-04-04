WHO Urges Urgent Support For Strained Health Systems In Countries Affected By Mideast Conflict

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The World Health Organization (WHO) has called on donors to urgently support health systems in countries affected by the ongoing escalation in the Middle East, warning that services are under severe strain after weeks of intensified hostilities.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a post on the X platform that health systems in Lebanon, Iran, Iraq, Syria and Jordan are facing mounting pressure amid rising casualties and displacement.

The WHO has launched a $30.3 million flash appeal to sustain its health response across the five countries, covering the period from March to August 2026. The agency said the funding is critical to maintaining life-saving health services as hospitals grapple with surging trauma cases while struggling to continue routine care.

According to WHO, the conflict has displaced more than 4.3 million people, with thousands killed and tens of thousands injured, placing unprecedented strain on already fragile health systems.

The appeal will prioritize trauma and emergency care, ensure continuity of essential health services, and strengthen disease surveillance and early warning systems to prevent outbreaks. It will also support mass casualty management and enhance preparedness for chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) risks.