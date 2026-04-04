LIVE UPDATES: Iran Downs Two US Warplanes As Middle East Conflict Intensifies

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Iranian and American forces raced each other Saturday to recover a crew member of the first US fighter jet to go down inside Iran since the start of the war.

Tehran said it had shot down the F-15 warplane, while US media reported United States special forces had rescued one of its two crew members, with the other still missing.

Iran's military also said it downed a US A-10 ground attack aircraft in the Gulf, with US media saying the pilot was rescued. Read more

Stay tuned for more updates:

10:45am Doha Time

Turkiye says second Turkish-owned ship has crossed Hormuz strait

A second Turkish-flagged ship has crossed the war-torn Strait of Hormuz, Turkiye's Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said Saturday.

Uraloglu said that when the war broke out on February 28 there were 15 ships belonging to Turkish shipowners waiting to go through the strategic strait. "Two of these 15 made the crossing," he said in an interview on the private CNN Turk channel.

10am Doha Time

Japan firms suspend new power contracts for businesses amid energy pressures

Several Japanese energy companies have temporarily suspended new electricity supply contracts for corporate clients as they grapple with global energy market pressures linked to escalating tensions in the Middle East.

According to Japan's Kyodo News Agency, Tokyo Gas has halted the acceptance of new contracts to supply electricity to factories and commercial facilities since March 6, citing a sharp rise in fuel costs, particularly liquefied natural gas (LNG), used in power generation.

The company said the move is part of an ongoing assessment of market conditions, without specifying when it may resume accepting new contracts.

Separately, ENEOS Holdings, a major oil wholesaler in Japan, announced it had also suspended new power supply contracts for businesses starting March 18, attributing the decision to its sales strategy amid volatile market conditions.

Both Tokyo Gas and ENEOS confirmed they will continue to accept new contracts for residential electricity supply.

8:30am Doha Time

No injuries after debris hits two Dubai buildings following interception

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) said on Saturday they responded to two incidents of falling debris on buildings in Dubai following a successful aerial interception, with no injuries reported.

In a post on the X platform, the Dubai Media Office said emergency teams handled a minor incident at a building housing Oracle IT company offices, where debris struck the facade.

It added that missile debris also hit the facade of a building in the Dubai Marina area, noting that no injuries or fires were reported.

6:30am Doha Time

France announces emergency fuel loans program for SMEs

The French government announced the launch of an emergency loan program to support small and medium-sized enterprises affected by rising fuel prices due to the escalation in the Middle East.

In a statement, the Ministry of Economy revealed that companies operating in the transport, agriculture, and fisheries sectors will be eligible for fast-track fuel loans of up to 50,000 Euros.

The ministry also said that the interest rate on the loans will be 3.8%, with repayment periods of up to three years. It noted that the program fulfills a commitment made last week by French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu, whose government is seeking to contain the economic repercussions of rising oil prices caused by the war.

6am Doha Time

Four injured in Bahrain from falling debris of intercepted Iranian drone

Bahraini authorities said that four people were injured after debris fell following the interception and destruction of an Iranian drone.

In a post on X, the Bahraini Ministry of Interior confirmed that four citizens sustained minor injuries and several homes in Sitra were damaged due to falling debris from the intercepted drone. It added that civil defense and national ambulance teams have begun their response operations at the scene.

The General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force had stated yesterday that it intercepted 16 drones over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 188 missiles and 445 drones intercepted since the start of Iranian attacks on the country.

