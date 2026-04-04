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Israeli Tank Shell Kills Civilian in Southern Syria
(MENAFN) One person was killed when an Israeli tank shell struck a vehicle in a village in southern Syria’s Quneitra governorate, according to Syrian media reports.
"Israeli occupation forces killed a young man through targeting a car with a tank shell in the village of Al-Za'rura," a TV channel reported on the US social media platform X, with no additional details provided.
Israeli forces have maintained near-daily attacks on Syrian territory, carrying out ground incursions, particularly in rural areas of Quneitra and Daraa. Operations have included detaining civilians, setting up checkpoints to search and question passersby, and damaging agricultural land.
Israel has occupied most of Syria’s Golan Heights since 1967. After the ouster of the al-Assad regime in December 2024, Israel announced the collapse of the 1974 disengagement agreement and moved to occupy the Syrian buffer zone.
Syrian authorities say these continued Israeli actions undermine efforts to restore stability and hinder government attempts to attract investment to boost the national economy.
"Israeli occupation forces killed a young man through targeting a car with a tank shell in the village of Al-Za'rura," a TV channel reported on the US social media platform X, with no additional details provided.
Israeli forces have maintained near-daily attacks on Syrian territory, carrying out ground incursions, particularly in rural areas of Quneitra and Daraa. Operations have included detaining civilians, setting up checkpoints to search and question passersby, and damaging agricultural land.
Israel has occupied most of Syria’s Golan Heights since 1967. After the ouster of the al-Assad regime in December 2024, Israel announced the collapse of the 1974 disengagement agreement and moved to occupy the Syrian buffer zone.
Syrian authorities say these continued Israeli actions undermine efforts to restore stability and hinder government attempts to attract investment to boost the national economy.
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