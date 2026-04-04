Bill On Andhra's Amaravati A Warning Bell For Mumbai, Says Shiv Sena-UBT In 'Saamana'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) The Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray on Saturday said that the passage of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Bill, 2026, to ratify the status of Amaravati as the official capital has sparked intense concern in Maharashtra.

While the bill specifically addresses Andhra Pradesh's capital, the Thackeray camp in the party mouthpiece 'Saamana' warned that it sets a dangerous constitutional precedent that could directly impact the future of Mumbai.

The editorial said that the central point of contention lies in the authority of the Parliament to designate a state capital. Under Article 3 of the Indian Constitution, the Lok Sabha holds the power to alter state boundaries, increase or decrease a state's area, change names, or create new states. However, the authority to decide a state's capital has traditionally been reserved for the states themselves.

"Critics, including Anil Shidore, argue that pushing an 'Amaravati Bill' through the Parliament is a calculated manoeuvre. The fear is that this 'underground tunnel' approach by the Central government could eventually be used to bypass Maharashtra's state authority regarding Mumbai," it alleged.

The editorial postulated a potential roadmap for the Central takeover of India's financial hub. The Parliament could introduce a bill declaring Mumbai a "National Economic Zone", and under the guise of praising its international stature and economic prowess, the city could be converted into a Union Territory.

Taking a dig at the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, and Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde, the editorial said that they will term it a "matter of pride" for Mumbai.

"There is a growing apprehension that Mumbai could be reduced to a 'vassal' of the Centre, while a 'second, third, or fourth Mumbai' is designated as the new state capital of Maharashtra," the editorial claimed.

The Shiv Sena-UBT also launched a scathing attack on Maharashtra's current leadership, accusing them of lacking "Maharashtra Pride.”

The editorial notes a cultural shift where traditional Marathi titles like 'Raosaheb' and 'Taiseheb' are being traded for 'Raobhai' and 'Taiben,' symbolising a perceived submission to external political interests. The Thackeray camp reminded that Mumbai was won through the sacrifice of 106 martyrs. While the city has always been a hub for wealthy "Sheth" individuals, previous leaders and organisations like the Shiv Sena ensured these interests did not supersede the state's identity.

According to the editorial, despite the legislative victory, the ground reality in Amaravati remains grim.

"Following the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and the loss of Hyderabad to Telangana, Amaravati was declared the new capital. Yet, despite thousands of acres of fertile land being acquired from farmers and hundreds of crores in central funding, the city's construction has stalled. Local reports describe 'skeletons' of administrative buildings that have become the subject of ghost stories, emphasising that legal mandates do not necessarily equal physical progress," it noted.

Taking aim at the present Maharashtra leadership, the Thackeray camp claimed that the same "weak and indifferent" leadership that remains silent on cultural and regional issues today may eventually allow Mumbai to be severed from Maharashtra.